HOLROYD Brian Peacefully after a long
illness bravely born at
Manor Croft Nursing Home on 27th October 2019
aged 82 years.
Brian, the beloved husband
of Mary, the much loved dad of
David and Rosalind,
a dear father-in-law to
Gillian and Matthew,
the cherished grandad of
Jade, Reece, Tyra, Olivia and Flynn, he will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Brian
may be made to Manor Croft Nursing Home for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to
Bradley Funeral Service.
Tel: 01484 534488.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019