|
|
|
FISHER Brian On November 25th, at home,
aged 82 years.
Devoted husband
of Jean, dearly loved father of Beverley and Richard and
father in law of
Steven and Deborah.
Much loved Grandpa of
Georgie, Britt, Marcus,
Gabby and Archie and loving brother of Gordon and the late Roy.
Funeral service at
Christ Church, Liversedge
on Tuesday December 17th
at 11:30am.
No flowers by request, donations for Christ Church and
Kirkwood Hospice
can be made after
the service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019