Farrow Brian On 13th June 2019 at his home in Hartshead Moor, Brian
aged 91 years.
The very much loved husband of Gill, dearly loved and loving dad of Simon and Guy, very dear brother of Rossie, dear father-in-law of Adele and a devoted grandpa of Polly, Zara, Rupert and Bella.
A celebration of his life will be held at St. Peter's Church, Hartshead on Monday 1st July 2019
at 11.45 am, prior to a private family cremation.
Friends please meet at the church.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The Royal British Legion.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
