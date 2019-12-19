|
|
|
BEDFORD Brian David On 13th December 2019,
at his home, aged 61 years,
Brian, beloved son of the late Florence and John Bedford,
much loved dad of Daniel,
very dear brother of Michael and
Jackie and a loved uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019
at 10am.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers may be given to George Brooke Ltd.,
or placed in the collection box
at the crematorium,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019