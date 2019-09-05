Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
14:00
St Saviours Church
Ravensthorpe
Committal
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
15:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
Notice

Brian Andrewartha Notice
Andrewartha Brian Mrs Pat Andrewartha and family convey their thanks to the many relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
The Take Heart Appeal at
LGI received following the
sudden sad loss of Brian.
Sincere thanks to the
Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the local Police for their prompt assistance and care, also to Reader Ian Grange for his visit and comfort at this most sad time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring
and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
