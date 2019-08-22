|
|
|
Andrewartha Brian On 17th August 2019,
suddenly at his home in Mirfield,
aged 72 years, Brian, dearly loved and loving husband of Pat,
a very dear brother,
brother in law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
St Saviours Church, Ravensthorpe on Monday 2nd September 2019
at 2pm, followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium
at 3.15pm. Friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Brian,
may be placed on the collection plate at the church or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of the Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019