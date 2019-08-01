|
|
|
TURNER Brenda On Thursday, July 11th
suddenly at her home,
Barnfield, Batley Carr
aged 82 years.
Brenda,
beloved wife of the late Peter
loving mum of Lee,
mother in law of Paula
and loving and much loved
grandma and a
dear sister of Bob.
Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church Batley Carr on
Tuesday, August 6th at 10.30am.
followed by interment at
Heckmondwike Cemetery.
Enquiries to:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01924 465402
R.I.P
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019