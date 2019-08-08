|
|
|
TINKER BRENDA Barrie and family convey
their thanks to all
relatives, friends, neighbours,
former work colleagues,
fellow dancers and congregation
of Thornhill Parish Church for
the kind expressions of sympathy,
flowers, cards and donations
received for the benefit of
Candlelighters Children's Cancer Charity following the sudden
sad loss of Brenda.
Sincere thanks to the
ambulance services,
A&E, ACU and A2 Team at
Pinderfields Hospital and
The Paddock Surgery for their care and prompt attention, also to
Rev Norma Webb for her visit
and comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019