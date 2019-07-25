|
|
|
TINKER Nee Saxton
Brenda On 19th July 2019, suddenly in hospital, of Thornhill,
aged 79 years, Brenda,
very much loved wife of Barrie, dearly loved mother of Amanda and Helena, loved mother in law of Paul and Neal, and beloved grandma of Evelyn, a dear sister, sister in law and auntie.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Michael and All Angels Parish Church, Thornhill on Friday
2nd August 2019 at 10am, followed by committal at Wakefield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed on the collection plate in church or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Candlelighters,
Children's Cancer Charity.
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019