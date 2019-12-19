|
|
|
Hartley Brenda On 6th December 2019 of Hightown, Brenda, aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Jack, very dear sister of Malcolm
and the late Derek
and a very dear auntie.
A celebration of her life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 3rd January 2019
at 11.15am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019