Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:15
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Hartley

Notice Condolences

Brenda Hartley Notice
Hartley Brenda On 6th December 2019 of Hightown, Brenda, aged 89 years.

The beloved wife of the late Jack, very dear sister of Malcolm
and the late Derek
and a very dear auntie.
A celebration of her life will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 3rd January 2019
at 11.15am.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -