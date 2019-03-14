|
|
|
BROOK née James
Brenda On 24th February 2019,
in hospital, and of Earlsheaton,
aged 85 years, Brenda,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
loving mother of Philip,
Stephen, David and Pat,
dear mother in law of
Helen, Neil and Carol,
a proud and loved grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 1st April 2019 at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
