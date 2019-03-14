Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Brook

Notice Condolences

Brenda Brook Notice
BROOK née James
Brenda On 24th February 2019,
in hospital, and of Earlsheaton,
aged 85 years, Brenda,
beloved wife of the late Jim,
loving mother of Philip,
Stephen, David and Pat,
dear mother in law of
Helen, Neil and Carol,
a proud and loved grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Monday 1st April 2019 at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.