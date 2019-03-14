Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Beardmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Beardmore

Notice Condolences

Brenda Beardmore Notice
BEARDMORE Brenda On 25th February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Brenda aged 86 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth Ward Beardmore.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 11.30am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation,
for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.