BEARDMORE Brenda On 25th February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, Brenda aged 86 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth Ward Beardmore.
The funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 11.30am.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation,
for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
