The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Brenda Battle Notice
BATTLE Brenda On 9th September 2019,
peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Brenda
aged 73 years of Dewsbury.
Devoted Mum of Greg, Tony, Dawn and Philip also a cherished Nan, Great-Nan, dear Sister and a good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to RNIB for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike. Tel: 01924 401143
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
