|
|
|
KEENAN Bobby All the family of the late
Bobby Keenan would like to
convey their heartfelt thanks
to all relatives, friends and
neighbours for the kind
expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence
and generous donations
for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation
received following
their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to the local police,
ambulance service and
coroner's office for their attention, also to Mr Paul Simpson for his visit and comforting words at the funeral service and Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for all their support throughout.
The outstanding show of
attendance and respect
at the service was a great
comfort to all the family.
A true gent who will be sadly
missed by all who knew him.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019