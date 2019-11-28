|
Keenan Bobby On 15th November 2019,
suddenly at his home,
Chickenley, Dewsbury,
aged 52 years, Bobby,
a loving and loved son, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at 12.30pm. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by
the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research UK and The British Heart Foundation.
All friends will be made
welcome to join the family for refreshments at Earlsheaton WMC following the funeral service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019