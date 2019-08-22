Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Wallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wallis

Notice Condolences

Billy Wallis Notice
WALLIS BILLY On 15th August 2019,
in hospital, of Hanging Heaton,
aged 88 years, Billy,
beloved husband of Mavis,
much loved dad of
Lesley, Glenn and Katherine,
a dear father in law, a devoted
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019
at 1.40pm.

Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The British Heart Foundation.

Following the service
refreshments will be held at
Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.