|
|
|
WALLIS BILLY On 15th August 2019,
in hospital, of Hanging Heaton,
aged 88 years, Billy,
beloved husband of Mavis,
much loved dad of
Lesley, Glenn and Katherine,
a dear father in law, a devoted
grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019
at 1.40pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The British Heart Foundation.
Following the service
refreshments will be held at
Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 22, 2019