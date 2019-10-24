|
|
|
STEPHENSON BEVERLEY
1936 - 2019 On Thursday 17th October 2019
in hospital and of Coppin Hall Lane, Mirfield, aged 83.
Beverley, dearly loved husband of Marlene, much loved father of Michael and the late Howard, loving grandfather of Toni, Daniel and Jack, dearest great grandfather of Robyn and Lacey.
"Beverley will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends."
A service of celebration for Beverley's life will take place on Thursday 7th November 2019 at Huddersfield Crematorium at
11.15 a.m. Will friends please accept this intimation.Family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, for the benefit of the Huddersfield Deaf Centre may be left in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019