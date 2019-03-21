Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:30
Hopton UR Church
North Road
Ravensthorpe
Betty Wilson
WILSON (née Kilner)
Betty On 9th March 2019,
peacefully in her sleep,
at her home in Hopton, aged 89 years, Betty, devoted wife of the late Kenneth, loving and much loved mum of Philippa and John, remembered with affection by Darren and Jolly,
precious granny to her grandchildren Ben and Daisy, Daniel and Brodie, Hannah, Oliver and great - grandchildren
India, Dawson and Nelly.
Funeral service will be held at Ravensthorpe with Hopton
UR Church, North Road, Ravensthorpe on
Monday 8th April 2019 at 1:30pm,
followed by the committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of Church funds
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
