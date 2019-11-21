|
|
|
Weatherall Betty On 8th November 2019.
Peacefully at
Hartshead Manor Care Home,
Betty aged 89 years,
formerly of Scholes.
Dearly loved wife of the late Victor,
loved mum of Andrew and the late Shirley, dear mother-in-law
and much loved grandma
and great-grandma.
A celebration of Betty's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor
Crematorium on Tuesday
3rd December 2019 at 1.15pm.
In lieu of floral tributes,
donations may be made at the
service to benefit
Cancer Research UK.
For further information please
contact Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, Tel 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019