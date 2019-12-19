Home

Betty Jackson

Notice Condolences

Betty Jackson Notice
Jackson nee Squires
Betty On 11th December 2019, peacefully at Manor Croft Nursing Home, of Savile Town, Dewsbury,
aged 97 years, Betty,
beloved wife of the late Harry,
a very dear and loved auntie
and great auntie.

Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 27th December 2019 at 12.30pm. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by
the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the Cats Protection League.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
