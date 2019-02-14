|
|
|
HANSON Betty Peacefully on 25th January 2019, Betty, aged 86 years,
of Cleckheaton.
Beloved Wife of the late Maurice, devoted Mum of David, Susan
and Richard, also a loving
Mother-In-Law, Grandma,
Great-Grandma and
good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday
27th February at 9.30am.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, will be shared between Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike.
Tel; 01924 401143
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
