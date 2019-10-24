|
|
|
Dunderdale nee Jackson
Betty On 17th October 2019,
in hospital, of Mirfield,
aged 99 years, Betty,
devoted wife of the late Joseph,
loving mother of Margaret and the late Anne, beloved mother in law of Tim and Harry, loved grandma of Garry, Darren, Daniel and Jonathan and grandma Betty to her 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at
The Moravian Church,
Wellhouse, Mirfield on
Thursday 7th November 2019
at 12.30pm, followed by
a private committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 24, 2019