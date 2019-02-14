Resources More Obituaries for Betty Clayton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Clayton

Notice CLAYTON Betty Muriel Michelle, Phil and Freya would like to convey their heartfelt

thanks to relatives, former neighbours and colleagues of Brown Muffs/Rackhams, and to Betty's many dear friends;

for the kind messages, cards,

flowers and donations in memory

of Betty for Versus Arthritis.

Thank you to all of the staff at

Mill Lodge Care Home for their

care and kindness to Betty;

and to Dr Hamdani from

Eccleshill Surgery.

Thanks are also extended to

Mr Peter Hardcastle

for a comforting and

memorable service.

Finally to Judith, Helen and

all the staff of George Brooke Ltd

for their attentive care and

support during this difficult time. Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices