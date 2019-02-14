|
CLAYTON Betty Muriel Michelle, Phil and Freya would like to convey their heartfelt
thanks to relatives, former neighbours and colleagues of Brown Muffs/Rackhams, and to Betty's many dear friends;
for the kind messages, cards,
flowers and donations in memory
of Betty for Versus Arthritis.
Thank you to all of the staff at
Mill Lodge Care Home for their
care and kindness to Betty;
and to Dr Hamdani from
Eccleshill Surgery.
Thanks are also extended to
Mr Peter Hardcastle
for a comforting and
memorable service.
Finally to Judith, Helen and
all the staff of George Brooke Ltd
for their attentive care and
support during this difficult time.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
