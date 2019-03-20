Home

Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:45
around Drighlington and Adwalton Moor
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
15:00
ottingley Hall Crematorium
Betty Boulton Notice
BOULTON née Mosley
Betty On 8th March 2019,
in hospital, of Drighlington,
aged 90 years, Betty,
beloved partner of
the late Ray Bull,
formerly wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mum of
Kevin and Linda,
a dear mother in law,
loving grandma and
great-grandma.
The horsedrawn cortege will
travel around Drighlington
and Adwalton Moor on Monday
1st April 2019 at 1.45pm.

Funeral service will follow at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 3pm. Friends and family please
accept this intimation.

No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Betty,
may be placed in the collection
box provided at the crematorium
for the benefit of CARE.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 20, 2019
