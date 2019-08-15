|
Booth Betty On 8th August 2019 in hospital, Betty aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Gordon, loving mum of Steven and David, a dear mum-in-law, grandma and
great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at
12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to the Epilepsy Society or
The Stroke Association.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019