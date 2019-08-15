Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Booth

Notice Condolences

Betty Booth Notice
Booth Betty On 8th August 2019 in hospital, Betty aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Gordon, loving mum of Steven and David, a dear mum-in-law, grandma and
great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at
12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be given to the Epilepsy Society or
The Stroke Association.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.