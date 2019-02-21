|
BAUME (née Mottershead)
Betty On 8th February 2019, in hospital, of Dewsbury, aged 88 years,
Betty, loving and much loved wife of John, a dear auntie and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
The Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private interment in Dewsbury Cemetery.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Betty's favourite charities.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
