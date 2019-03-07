Home

MARSHALL Betsy Ann Ronnie and family convey their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Crossroads received following the loss of Betsy.
Sincere thanks to the staff of
Ward 41 at Pinderfields Hospital, Earlsheaton Medical Centre and the Support Workers for their care and to Derek Marshall (Betsy's brother in law) for his words of comfort at this sad time.
Finally, thank you to all the staff at George Brooke Ltd
for their help and support.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
