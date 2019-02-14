Home

Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Betsy Marshall Notice
MARSHALL BETSY ANN On 5th February 2019, in hospital, of Earlsheaton, aged 88 years, Betsy, beloved wife of Ronnie, dearly loved mother of the late Graham, loving grandma of Emma, Stephen and Richard, much loved great grandma
of Edward and Miles.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 1st March 2019 at 1pm.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu may be placed in the
collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Crossroads Care Scheme.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
