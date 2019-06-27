|
|
|
Westerman Beryl
(née Coates) Peacefully on the
7th June 2019
aged 82 years and
of Little Gomersal.
The beloved wife of the late John.
A dearly loved mum
of Tim and Melissa,
dear mother-in-law of
Vivienne and Paul.
A much loved grandma of
Amy, Emily and Abigail.
The funeral service will take place
at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Thursday 11th July at 11.15am.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
however if desired donations
in lieu would be appreciated for the
Alzheimer's Society for which
a collection box will be
provided following the service.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 27, 2019
