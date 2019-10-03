Home

Wallis Beryl 23rd Sept 1928 -
4th October 2018

My Dear Sister,
I miss you so much.
No more letters every day,
so no daily answers.
Nobody to tell about all
the happenings.
We lost King during Christmas
and you left too soon to hear
about Elijah and Mae having a baby.
Her name is Ava Maree
(does this ring a bell?) Hardy
and of course she's beautiful.
All the other children are doing
well at work and send their love.
They miss you and I certainly do!
Hope you and Tom are saving
a place for me.
Much love, Mollie.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019
