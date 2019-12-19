Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
13:15
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertrand Pearson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertrand Pearson


1928 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bertrand Pearson Notice
PEARSON Bertrand 1928 - 2019

Peacefully on
14th December 2019,
in hospital, of Batley,
aged 91 years.
Bertrand beloved husband
of the late Mary, father of
David, Stuart & Andrew,
grandfather to Debbie, Craig,
Martyn, Dominic & Gwilyn
and great-grandfather to Maisey,
Ethan & Gracie-Mae.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 1.15pm, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Kirkwood Hospice',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Chapel.
Friends accept this intimation
to meet at the Crematorium
and afterwards at Batley 'Nash'
for refreshments.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -