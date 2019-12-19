|
|
|
PEARSON Bertrand 1928 - 2019
Peacefully on
14th December 2019,
in hospital, of Batley,
aged 91 years.
Bertrand beloved husband
of the late Mary, father of
David, Stuart & Andrew,
grandfather to Debbie, Craig,
Martyn, Dominic & Gwilyn
and great-grandfather to Maisey,
Ethan & Gracie-Mae.
The Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th January at 1.15pm, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to 'Kirkwood Hospice',
a donation box will be available
on leaving the Chapel.
Friends accept this intimation
to meet at the Crematorium
and afterwards at Batley 'Nash'
for refreshments.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019