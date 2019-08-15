|
|
|
PRENDERGAST Bernard The family of the late Bernard
would like to convey their
most sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and generous donations for the benefit of
The British Lung Foundation
received during their recent
sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to:
Rev Father Jonathan Hart,
Rev Father Nicholas Hird and
Rev Father Mark Naughton
for their Mass offerings.
Amy Roche Sheard
for her solo.
Everyone who attended the service which was a great comfort
to all the family.
Doctors and staff of
Wellington House Surgery
for their care over the years.
Andrew and staff of
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for all their help and
efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019