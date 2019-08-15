Resources More Obituaries for Bernard Prendergast Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernard Prendergast

Notice PRENDERGAST Bernard The family of the late Bernard

would like to convey their

most sincere thanks to all

relatives, friends and neighbours

for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and generous donations for the benefit of

The British Lung Foundation

received during their recent

sad bereavement.

Grateful thanks to:

Rev Father Jonathan Hart,

Rev Father Nicholas Hird and

Rev Father Mark Naughton

for their Mass offerings.

Amy Roche Sheard

for her solo.

Everyone who attended the service which was a great comfort

to all the family.

Doctors and staff of

Wellington House Surgery

for their care over the years.

Andrew and staff of

Eric F. Box Funeral Directors

for all their help and

Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019