Bernard Prendergast

Bernard Prendergast Notice
PRENDERGAST Bernard On Thursday, July 18th after
a short illness, surrounded by
his family in hospital, of
Hanging Heaton and formerly
of Batley Carr, aged 90 years.
Bernard,
much loved husband of Irene
loving dad of John and Michael
father in law of Anne and Claire
and loving and much loved
grandad of Joseph and Samuel.
Bernard will be received into
St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Batley Carr on
Sunday, August 4th at 6pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Monday, August 5th at 10.45am,
followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Bernard
for the benefit of
The British Lung Foundation
may be made on leaving the service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors,
Bradford Road,
Dewsbury, WF13 2EW.
Rest In Peace
Published in Batley News on July 25, 2019
