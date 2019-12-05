|
|
|
SCOTT Barry Sykes Was taken from us suddenly on Wednesday 27th November 2019. Aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Lilian,
loving father to Martyn,Kevin and Kathryn.Cherished and loved grandad to Emma and Luke.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal for Barry will take place on Tuesday 17th December in Dewsbury Crematorium
at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please and any donations will be gratefully received for the
British Legion Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeral Services on 01924-401143.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019