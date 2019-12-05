Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:15
Dewsbury Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Scott

Notice Condolences

Barry Scott Notice
SCOTT Barry Sykes Was taken from us suddenly on Wednesday 27th November 2019. Aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Lilian,
loving father to Martyn,Kevin and Kathryn.Cherished and loved grandad to Emma and Luke.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral service and committal for Barry will take place on Tuesday 17th December in Dewsbury Crematorium
at 11.15 am. Family flowers only please and any donations will be gratefully received for the
British Legion Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to the
Co-operative Funeral Services on 01924-401143.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -