Cooper Barry Mrs Anne Cooper, Jane and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolences and donations for the benefit of Diabetes UK received following
the recent sad loss of Barry.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
A & E Department and the Ambulance Service for their care and attention and to
Bishop Rooney for his visits
and comforting words at
the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019