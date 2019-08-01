Home

POWERED BY

Services
Committal
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
13:30
Liversedge Cemetery
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:30
Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints
Toftshaw Lane
Bradford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Cooper

Notice Condolences

Barry Cooper Notice
COOPER Barry On 22nd July 2019, peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
of Birkenshaw, aged 79 years, Barry, beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Jane, very dear father-in-law of Jonny and
a cherished grandad.
The committal and interment will take place at Liversedge Cemetery on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Barry at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Toftshaw Lane, Bradford at 2:30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.