COOPER Barry On 22nd July 2019, peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary,
of Birkenshaw, aged 79 years, Barry, beloved husband of Anne, much loved dad of Jane, very dear father-in-law of Jonny and
a cherished grandad.
The committal and interment will take place at Liversedge Cemetery on Wednesday 7th August 2019 at 1:30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Barry at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Toftshaw Lane, Bradford at 2:30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Diabetes UK.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019