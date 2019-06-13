|
Cooke Barrie Nigel, Lisa, Jim and families
would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of the
MS Society received following
the sad loss of Barrie.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Pinderfields Hospital for their care and support and to
Fr Nicholas Hird for his most thoughtful and comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
