Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Cooke

Notice Condolences

Barrie Cooke Notice
COOKE Barrie On 11th May 2019, peacefully in hospital, of Heckmondwike,
aged 80 years, Barrie, beloved husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad of Nigel and Jeremy,
very dear father-in-law of Lisa, loving grandad of Zoe, Natalie, Samantha, Aimee and Matthew, great grandad of Lily and Jack and a beloved brother of Ronald.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Spirit R C Church, Heckmondwike on Thursday
6th June 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Dewsbury Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the MS Society.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.