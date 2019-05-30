|
COOKE Barrie On 11th May 2019, peacefully in hospital, of Heckmondwike,
aged 80 years, Barrie, beloved husband of the late Pauline, much loved dad of Nigel and Jeremy,
very dear father-in-law of Lisa, loving grandad of Zoe, Natalie, Samantha, Aimee and Matthew, great grandad of Lily and Jack and a beloved brother of Ronald.
Funeral service will take place at Holy Spirit R C Church, Heckmondwike on Thursday
6th June 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Dewsbury Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the MS Society.
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
