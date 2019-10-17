Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
14:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Barbara Weatherill Notice
Weatherill Barbara On 6th October 2019
aged 93 years and of Scholes.
Wife of the late Ernest and
a dearly loved mum of
Nigel and the late Lesley.
Also sister of Olga and
a dear grandma, great grandma and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Monday 28th October at 2.00pm.
Would friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
however, if desired
donations in lieu would be
appreciated for the family's
chosen charity for which
a collection box will be provided
following the service.
For any enquiries please contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
on 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019
