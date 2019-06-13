|
|
|
Sweet Barbara Michael, Paul and families
convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and former neighbours of Wakefield Crescent for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and
donations received following the sad loss of Barbara. Sincere thanks to the staff of Batley Hall Nursing Home for their care,
Mrs Hannah McKerchar for her visit and comfort at this time
and to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
A special thank you to all who attended the funeral service.
This was a great comfort
to all the family.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
