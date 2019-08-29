|
SULLIVAN nee Grace
Barbara On 19th August 2019,
peacefully at Eden Court
Nursing Home, of Birstall,
aged 72 years, Barbara,
much loved wife of Kevin,
dearly loved mum of
Darren, Kevin and Catherine,
dear mother-in-law of
Katie and Paul,
cherished nana of
Joseph, Neve, Imelia,
Connie, Max and Caleb and
beloved sister of Muriel.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's RC Church, Batley on
Wednesday 11th September 2019
at 12 noon followed by
interment at Batley Cemetery.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet at the church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Dementia UK and the
Alzheimer's Society.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019