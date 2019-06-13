SQUIRES Barbara

1932 - 2019 On Wednesday 22nd May 2019, Barbara Squires, aged 87, died at Dewsbury Hospital.

She lived independently in her home in Park Drive West, Mirfield, until only a few days before.

Barbara was married to John Squires who died in 2000.

Her nephews are David, Peter and Andrew, and her niece is Alison.

"Barbara will be greatly missed by all her family and friends".

A service of celebration for Barbara's life will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at

St Mary's Parish Church,

Church Lane, Mirfield at 12:00 p.m. to which friends are invited, followed by refreshments in

the Church Hall.

Family flowers only please, but if you wish to make a donation, then these will go to Yorkshire Cancer Research and St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield, either in the collection box provided at the funeral service or made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations. Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019 Read More