NAYLOR Barbara Marie
(née Brooksbank) Passed away peacefully on
October 29th, at
York House Nursing Home.
Loved mum of Edwina and Jeremy.
Loving grandma of
Amy, Tom and Mia.
And a dear sister of Christine.
Service at Huddersfield Crematoirum on Monday November 11th at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
would be appreciated for
the Alzheimer's Society.
A plate will be available
after the service.
Any enquiries to
Chambers Funeral Service,
Tel : 01484429991.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 7, 2019
