The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30
St Paul's RC Church
Cleckheaton
Barbara Morton Notice
Morton Barbara Jean On August 28th 2019,
peacefully at home, Barbara,
aged 69 years, of Hightown.
Dearly loved wife of Richard,
much loved mum of Nicola, Samantha, Richard and Laura. Doting nanny to Sophie, Joseph, Isabelle, Maisie, Violet and Ailbhe and great nanny to Richard.
Funeral service will be held at
St Paul's RC Church, Cleckheaton, on Friday September 13th at 12.30pm, followed by interment
in Liversedge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, for Cancer Research UK, for which a plate will be available. Enquiries to Coop funeralcare, Heckmondwike,
tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please
meet at the Church.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019
