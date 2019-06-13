|
Lambert Barbara Joan On 8th June 2019, in hospital, of Dewsbury and formerly of
Roos, East Yorkshire,
aged 77 years, Barbara,
Beloved wife and golden
soulmate of Trevor,
beloved mum of Greg and Susan, dear mother in law of
Martyn and Karen, a loved
gran to Amy, Oliver and Ben and great-grandma of Jonah.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday 28th June 2019 at 1pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Barbara may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Care.
Please wear a touch of colour
in memory of Barbara.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
