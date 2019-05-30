Home

Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Dewsbury)
Bradford Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 2EW
01924 465402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Barbara Duggleby Notice
DUGGLEBY Barbara Alison On Tuesday May 14th,
of Hanging Heaton, aged 55.
Suddenly in hospital.
Much loved wife of Jonathan
and loving mum of
Heather and the late Anthony.
Funeral service will take place at
Cottingley Crematorium
on Wednesday June 5th
at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Barbara
for the benefit of
The Myotonic Dystrophy
Support Group
may be made on leaving
the service.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
