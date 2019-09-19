Home

BRADFORD Barbara Anton, Darren and family convey their thanks to all relatives,
friends and former neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of Thornhill Yoga Group & Fieldhead Court received following the sad loss of a
beloved mum.
Thanks to the staff of Fieldhead Court and The Paddock Surgery for their care and attention, also to Sarah Renton for her words of comfort at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring and professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
