|
|
|
Bradford nee Scott
Barbara On 28th August 2019, peacefully at Field Head Court, Thornhill,
aged 78 years, Barbara,
very much loved mother of Anton and Darren, dear mother in law of Sharon and Gillian, grandma of Lyndsay, Emma, Liam, Sharna
and George and beloved
great grandma of Elsie.
Funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 11am.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of MIND and Field Head Court Nursing Home.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019