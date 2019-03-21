|
|
|
STEAD Audrey Frances On March 13th peacefully at
Avery Mews, Heckmondwike,
and formerly of Gomersal,
aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, dear mother of Richard and Jane and mother in law of Julie and Matthew. Much loved grandma of Vicky, Joseph, Sarah and Joshua, great grandma of Ella, Georgia and Wynter and dear sister of Malcolm, Richard, Gordon
and Kathleen.
Funeral service at
St Johns Parish Church, Cleckheaton, on Friday April 5th at 10:30am followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Dementia UK can be made after the service.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
